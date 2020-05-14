Logan Ryan is interested in playing for the Jets, but he said he’s also open to 30 other franchises.

The free-agent cornerback ruled out the Titans, saying he would not return to Tennessee. But he will continue to be patient until he finds a deal, a scheme and a location that works for him.

The Jets are high on Ryan’s list because he’s from New Jersey and attended Rutgers. It sounds like it’s going to come down to price.

“The Jets, it makes a lot of sense,” Ryan said during an appearance on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Thursday. “I'm from the area. I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there, so I'm familiar with New Jersey. I'm blue-collar, that's how I grew up. I came out of Rutgers in the third round to New England and had to do my job and I continue to do that. That would make sense for sure.

"But I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet. We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to it. So we'll see what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except for the Titans. That’s the only one I’ve ruled out so far. I'm completely open for business."

The Jets clearly have a need for a starting cornerback. As of now, former Colt Pierre Desir is penciled in to start at one corner. Arthur Maulet, Bless Austin, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston currently are slated to compete for the other outside corner position. The Jets drafted Bryce Hall from Virginia in the fifth round but he’s returning from a major ankle injury. The Jets also re-signed nickel corner Brian Poole.

Ryan, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, is coming off the best season of his seven-year NFL career. He had 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles for the Titans. He made $10 million, and reportedly Ryan won’t take anything less on a one-year deal.

He said he’s been offered multi-year deals, but they were not “the best fit for me financially.” Ryan also said the destinations weren’t right for his family and the scheme wasn’t a good fit.

“I’m trying to put myself in the best position to be successful to continue to have years like that,” Ryan said of 2019. “I’ve been patient. I’ve been waiting this thing out because I feel like there’s no rush.”

Ryan said he’s been “linked to every single team” over the past two months. He said not to believe anything until he posts it on his Instagram account, which was where he announced he would not return to Tennessee.

“I’ve talked to every team,” Ryan said. “It’s probably not true until you hear it from me on my Instagram page. I’ll probably be the one to break the news on where I go.”