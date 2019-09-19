Jets' Luke Falk has Tom Brady's 'number'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Luke Falk grew up idolizing Tom Brady, and the two have something in common.

They were both the No. 199 pick in the NFL Draft – 18 years apart.

“It was kind of weird,” Falk said Thursday. “I got my phone and saw the Titans were pick 199. I got a call from Tennessee around 196. I was like, ‘No way.’ It was pretty cool. I was just happy to get drafted.”

Falk, 24, will make his first NFL start Sunday and it just so happens to be against the player he had posters of on his wall when the Jets play the Patriots in Foxboro,

“It’s pretty cool,” Falk said. “You’re playing against the one of your idols. I’ll be facing the defense, not playing against him. I just got to go out there and execute the game plan and do the best I can to help my team win.”

It’s been an interesting week for Falk. He was on the practice squad but he was elevated to Jets backup quarterback on Monday behind Trevor Siemian, who became the starter because Sam Darnold has mononucleosis.

Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half of Monday night’s 23-3 loss to the Browns. Falk made his NFL debut that night, going 20-for-25, and this week he’s running the team.

“It’s been a bit of whirlwind but it’s starting to slow down,” Falk said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. I’m going to go out there and do my job and help my team win.”

Mosley still out

The Jets could be without C.J. Mosley again this week. Adam Gase said he wants to give Mosley (groin) every opportunity to play. But Mosley didn’t practice Thursday, and with the Jets on a bye week after Sunday’s game, they may just hold him out for the second straight game and give him extra time to heal.

“We’re looking at all that,” Gase said.

Quinnen Williams (ankle), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) didn’t practice. Gase thinks Williams may participate Friday. Jenkins and Thomas are week to week.