Maccagnan: Hackenberg not a success

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan wouldn’t go so far as to say that drafting Christian Hackenberg was a failure.

No, not quite.

“I don’t think you would look at it as a success,” he said.

Maccagnan sat down with reporters Monday and though the main topic of conversation was their newest quarterback of the future, the GM also spoke for the first time about trading their former quarterback of the future, who still hasn’t landed on another team, and whose NFL career could be over before it every really began.

“I think with any player, you always see potential in them,” he said. “Every player has different aspects of their game that they can improve upon and you try to work with that and if they don’t make progress, it’s unfortunate but sometimes you move on from them . . . I don’t necessarily say it would be a successful pick because it didn’t turn out the way I wanted it.”

No postseason guarantee

Maccagnan said he wouldn’t necessarily predict postseason for this season’s Jets team, though that’s always a hope. Instead, he said, he’s focused on building the team for the future. He added that CEO Chris Johnson has given him no mandate about making the playoffs in any number of years.

“I don’t want to set expectations too high or too low for our team,” Maccagnan said. “Our vision is always to build a team that could be competitive year in and year out. I think we have a lot of good, young players. I think we’re in excellent cap shape going forward and hopefully [that gets us to the playoffs] possibly this year and into the future."

Jet streams

Safty Marcus Maye (ankle) and receiver Tyrelle Pryor (ankle) once again didn’t participate in team drills. Doug Middleton got first team reps in place of Maye, and picked off Darnold in team drills . . . Quincy Enunwa (knee) is still sporting the red no-contact jersey but looks strong, coach Todd Bowles said . . . The Jets continued to struggle with penalties Monday, putting their four-day total at close to 30. “Day 2 was sloppy,” Bowles said. “It was effort but it was sloppy. To be expected. New installs going in from one day to the next…It was sloppy but that’s why we’re practicing. It’s going to be part of the early process. As training camp continues it will diminish.”