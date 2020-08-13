Jets safety Marcus Maye focusing on football, not contract

Jets safety Marcus Maye is entering the final year of his contract, but he doesn’t want to make any waves about his future.

“My job is to go out there and play ball,” Maye said Thursday. “Once I get on the grass, I just love playing football. The contract stuff I let my agent and upstairs handle that. I just control what I can control. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Maye’s low-key approach is far different than former teammate Jamal Adams, who was dealt to the Seahawks after requesting a trade because of a contract dispute.

Of course, Adams, a Pro Bowl safety selected in the 2017 draft, is the more accomplished and outspoken player. He also had two years left on his deal when he made all that noise that eventually led to his exit. But Maye is now the safety taken in 2017 that may have more of a future with the Jets.

No one expects Maye to replace Adams, but he has the versatility to play more than just safety, as he proved last year. Maye played all 16 games after an injury plagued 2018, and was used in different spots by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“Jamal got hurt a few games last year and I had to go down into the box,” Maye said. “I did that without any doubt. Playing in the box, playing in space back deep, I feel like I can do both jobs pretty well. I feel like I don’t have any limits when it comes to that.”

Adams and Maye were good friends, and spoke often during the offseason. Maye said he just tried listening to Adams and “be in his corner,” while he was going through the very public split from the Jets.

“At the end of the day we were in two different situations,” Maye said. “With the trade and everything, we all wish him the best of luck. He’s still going to be there for us off the field. The only thing we can do is worry about our current roster.

“That’s a situation between him and his party and the guys upstairs. He was my running mate for three years, and a hell of a player. But he was looking for other things. I guess they had to part their ways.”