The Jets could be without safety Marcus Maye when they open the season Sunday against the Bills.

Maye did not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Maye already was dealing with a calf issue that kept him out of practice all of last week, and limited him on Wednesday. The ankle injury is new and not a good sign.

The Jets are banking on Maye to be a leader on defense. Since Jamal Adams was traded, the Jets were expanding Maye’s responsibilities. They plan to use him in coverage as well as on the line of scrimmage, similar to Adams’ role. Maye was a voted a captain on Monday.

The final injury report will be released Friday. If Maye can’t play, rookie Ashtyn Davis could start in his place with Bradley McDougald, who was acquired from Seattle in the Adams’ trade. Matthias Farley also could see some time.

Inside linebacker Avery Williamson also could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for a few days. He was held out of practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Williamson missed all of 2019 after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman likely would be the starting inside linebackers if Williamson can’t play.

Mims downgraded

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims went from being a full participant in practice Wednesday to limited on Thursday. His injury was listed as hamstrings. Mims missed all of training camp with a hamstring issue. If both are hampering him after his first full practice in the NFL this also is a bad sign for the Jets.

Ogletree signed

The Jets signed former Rams first-round pick and ex-Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree to their practice teams. Ogletree, who spent two seasons with the Giants before being waived in February, played for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams with the Rams.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Former Ravens’ receiver Jaleel Scott was also signed to the practice team. The Jets placed wideout Donte Moncrief on practice squad IR. They now have all 16 practice team spots filled.

Two-minute drill

Rookie running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) didn’t practice. Veteran Frank Gore (veteran rest) also was held out. Adam Gase said Gore, 37, sitting out Thursday’s will be the norm. … Alex Lewis (shoulder), Tarell Basham (ankle) and Joe Flacco (neck) were limited.