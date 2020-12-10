Marcus Maye stepped a little outside of his comfort zone immediately after Sunday's game and was extremely critical of Gregg Williams’ play call. But the Jets safety said he and his teammates have moved on from it.

Maye didn’t voice his displeasure to Williams after the game. Then he learned Monday that Adam Gase fired the defensive coordinator for his all-out blitz call that cost the Jets their first victory of the season.

"I was surprised," Maye said. "It hit my phone just like it hit everybody’s phone. Out of my control. I just showed up for work on Monday like I normally do."

Gase said that Maye expressing himself the way he did – saying repeatedly that the Jets needed to be in a better call after the crushing 31-28 defeat to the Raiders – had no bearing on his decision. But Maye, a team captain, earned the respect of his teammates for doing that.

Maye was the spokesperson for the Jets’ locker room that day, and particularly the defense. He stood up for rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was beaten on the play by Henry Ruggs, and the team as a whole for feeling a victory was taken away from them.

"It was just the timing of it," Maye said. "It is what it is. That was last week. Can’t keep harping on it. We’ve been talking about it since it happened. It’s a new week. We got a new opponent this week. We got to continue to move forward. We can’t keep harping on last week and the weeks prior. We got to show up this week and come to play."

This week the Jets (0-12) are in Seattle for a meeting with Maye’s old running mate, Jamal Adams and the Seahawks. It will be new defensive coordinator Frank Bush’s first time calling plays in nearly 10 years.

Gase appointed Bush the interim coordinator on Monday. He served as the Jets assistant head coach/linebackers coach both seasons under Gase. Bush called this week "a whirlwind" because of how has role changed and everything that comes with it.

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I’m going to do for this particular game," Bush said. "That part has been good. But it’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a lot of different parts moving, trying to massage players and coaches and get things kind of moving in the same direction."

The last time Bush was a coordinator was 2010 when he ran the Houston Texans defense. Houston finished seventh and 13th respectively in total defense the two seasons Bush was in charge.

But 12 games into the season, Bush doesn’t expect to change much of what Williams did. Bush probably won’t call a zero-cover blitz if the Jets have a chance to close out a game, though. But Bush said it might take him some time to get used to calling plays again.

"You got to get a feel for it again," Bush said. "The responsibility lies in your hands. You make the call, once it comes out of your mouth, all 11 kids are trying to do what you ask them to do. Everyone is depending on you to make the correct call. At the end of the day the responsibility is yours."

Williams was reminded of that after the events of this week. Bush said he wouldn’t go back and second-guess or play Monday Morning quarterback. He said it’s not fair to Williams.

Bush played for Seattle coach Pete Carroll at North Carolina State and said he’s excited about facing one of his mentors in his first game back as a defensive coordinator. Bush believes he’s better equipped for the job now.

"My first time out, there was some apprehension," Bush said. "This time, the apprehension’s not there. I’ve done it before. I’ve gone through the butterfly stages of calling an initial game and really owning each call and just going on whether you make a mistake or not.

"I’ve learned a lot of football over that time. I’ve learned some of the things that I thought I knew I didn’t know at all. Now going back into it I can better make decisions or help put guys in position to do things better than I did before."