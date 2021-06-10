FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh is expecting a full house for next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Saleh believes Marcus Maye and Jamsion Crowder — two veterans who were noticeably absent during voluntary OTAs — to attend the minicamp.

"It’s minicamp," the Jets’ first-year head coach said Thursday. "Everyone’s welcome."

Contract issues have kept Maye and Crowder away from the Jets' training facility.

Maye signed his $10.6 million franchise tag, but he’s seeking a long-term deal. Saleh said he’s exchanged texts with Maye but there’s been "nothing of substance."

Crowder is owed $10 million this year, but his pact is non-guaranteed. The Jets are trying to get him to restructure his deal and take less money.

No place like home

Saleh visited MetLife Stadium for the first time as Jets coach on Thursday. As he was walking down the tunnel, the "J-E-T-S" chant from fans blared from the stadium speakers.

"I’m not going to lie to you, I got a little bit of goose bumps," Saleh said. "I’m really excited to get it going and get that stadium feel with them when that becomes live again, like it’s been in the past."

Saleh said he was there to see if there was anything he wanted to add or take away "to create a better game-day experience not only to the fans but to our players."

High on Zach

Veteran running back Tevin Coleman has been impressed with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and how he’s carried himself through his first NFL OTAs.

"He’s a dog, man," Coleman said. "I like Zach Wilson. He has a lot to learn. It’s going to be a lot of pressure but he’s good with it. He’s slinging that ball. He’s throwing that ball. That’s great to see from him. He’s throwing that ball and he’s definitely being a leader, so that’s good."

Jets streams

Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said that rookie receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter have come to the facility at 6:30 a.m. to "get extra work when nobody asked them do. That’s a really good sign for young kids that get it this early." . . . Boyer on keeping his position through two coaching changes: "I'm pretty damn lucky, I know that." . . . Saleh was wearing an Islanders sweater for his Zoom media conference. Saleh and Jets players have attended multiple Islanders home playoff games.