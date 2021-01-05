Jets GM Douglas: Marcus Maye return will be a priority

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a long to-do list this offseason and high on it is giving safety Marcus Maye a new contract.

Maye will be a free agent, and he has expressed his desire to remain with the Jets. Douglas said the feeling is mutual.

"Bringing Marcus back is going to be one of the priorities of our offseason," Douglas said.

Maye just completed his fourth season with the Jets, and the best of his career. He was a captain for the first time and blossomed into a locker room leader. Maye also showed his versatility by playing in coverage and near the line of scrimmage. He finished second on the team with 88 tackles, four for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Winning spirit

While fans had all different emotions when the Jets won their first game against the Rams in Week 15, Douglas was happy and proud. The Jets no longer held the No. 1 pick, but Douglas didn’t care.

"There was no one on this team, no one in this organization that wanted to go 0-16 and have that Scarlet Letter on their resume for the rest of their career," he said. "My hat's off to the way they stuck together and battled."

Two-minute drill

CEO Christopher Johnson is considering changing the organizational structure and letting the new coach report to the general manager rather than having each of them report to him. Douglas said that doesn’t matter to him and he only cares about attracting "the right person, the right leader into this job," Douglas said. . . . In the near future, Douglas plans to reach out to linebacker C.J. Mosley, who opted out this year, and "see where’s he’s at, make sure he’s in a good place, his health is good." Mosley’s return would greatly help the Jets’ defense.