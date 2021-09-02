Marcus Maye is focused on one thing: Helping the Jets win

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Marcus Maye didn’t get the long-term contract he’d hoped for, and yes, he is very aware of the big-money deals recently signed by former teammate Jamal Adams and Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But the Jets’ 28-year-old safety, who is working on a one-year deal as the team’s franchise designation, hasn’t lost perspective about the task at hand.

"You control the controllables," Maye said Thursday after practice. "That’s basically what it is. [If] you have no control over it, there’s no point of getting all upset."

Maye isn’t certain what the future holds. He's hoping to eventually cash in on a new deal. But right now, there are bigger priorities than the money.

"Be the best I can be and winning games," Maye said. "That’s all it really comes down to. If you’re not here to win games, if you’re not coming out to practice to get better to win games, then what are we doing it for? That’s all that really matters at the end of the day is winning games."

But financial security is still vital.

"Winning games is first. That’s why you play the game," he said. "Obviously, also taking care of your family, making sure you’re set up for the future, that’s also important."

Maye is working on a one-year, $10.6 million deal after failing to reach an agreement on a long-term contract in the offseason. He has seen Adams, who forced his way off the Jets last year because of contract issues, earn a four-year, $70 million deal with Seattle and Smith get a four-year, $64 million deal in Minnesota. His reaction to those contracts: a shrug.

"I see [news of the contracts] when they come up on my phone," he said.

When he couldn’t reach agreement on a longer-term deal with the Jets, Maye said he "just put that to the side and get back to the basics, get back to playing football, learning your new coaches, new teammates, new teams, and once you get on the grass, you don’t worry about anything else."

Entering his fifth NFL season, Maye is already the longest-tenured Jets player and the only holdover from the Todd Bowles-Mike Maccagnan regime. He has seen players come and go, including former starting cornerback Bless Austin, who was released on Wednesday.

"I didn’t see it coming at all," Maye said. "It’s tough because he was a starter the past two years. Guess we’ve got to figure out what’s next."

Maye said the team’s young corners, including Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock, Isaiah Dunn and Javelin Guidry show promise. "They’re not scared at all," he said. "They all want to win, they have a passion for it. You can see them stacking their days. I’m excited for them. They all can fly around. They all can make tackles when they need to. It will be interesting to see all those guys get a shot."

Maye remains the glue of the secondary, and first-year coach Robert Saleh is counting on his veteran leadership.

"He’s an incredible worker, he’s smart, he’s a great leader," Saleh said. "He’s got a lot of energy and juice on the football field. He’s everything that we were told when we got in here."

Saleh isn’t worried about Maye’s contract situation becoming a distraction.

"It’s hard because I’m sure he still wants more," Saleh said. "But the greatest challenge to all people is whether or not you can compartmentalize things you’ve got control over. Right now, what he’s got control over is dominating the year 2021. His contract will take care of itself in 2022. The fact that he’s been able to do that and put in the work he’s been able to put in, there’s no doubt he’s going to kick butt. We’re excited with where he’s at."