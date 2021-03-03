Marcus Maye's agent not happy with lack of new deal from Jets

Marcus Maye’s agent is displeased with the Jets because they "refuse to take care" of his client and expressed that frustration on Twitter on Tuesday night.

After the Jets waived defensive end Henry Anderson on Tuesday night, clearing $8.2 million in salary cap space and giving them more than $75 million to spend in free agency, ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that they have the resources to sign or acquire any player. Maye’s agent Erik Burkhardt replied to that tweet, criticizing the Jets for not spending to re-sign his client.

"Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes," Burkhardt tweeted, "...and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year [after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety]."

Burkhardt ended his tweet with a peace sign emoji.

Maye is coming off the best season of his four-year career, playing a larger role after the Jets traded disgruntled All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to Seattle. Maye played all over the field, and made plays in coverage as well as on the line. He also established himself as a leader and a respected voice in the locker room.

The Jets went 2-14 last season and have plenty of holes to fill. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said re-signing Maye would be a priority. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the Jets could put the franchise tag on Maye. It’s projected to be around $11.2 million.

If Maye is tagged, the two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract.