Marcus Maye signed his franchise tag, but he’s still hoping for a new deal from the Jets.

The Jets slapped the tag on Maye just before the deadline two weeks ago with the hopes of working out a new contract. The two sides have until July 15 to get something done. If they can’t, Maye will play 2021 under the $10.6 million franchise tag for safeties. General manager Joe Douglas said the plan was to keep Maye with the Jets "long term."

The 28-year-old Maye is coming off his best all-around season of his four-year career, and is a respected leader in the locker room. The players voted Maye the team MVP last season after he finished with 88 tackles, 11 passes defenses, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Maye said at the end of the season that he wanted to return to the Jets. His agent expressed frustration a few weeks ago on Twitter that the Jets hadn’t offered Maye a contract.

It’s unclear what kind of deal Maye will be looking for, but he probably took notice of what the Broncos are set to give safety Justin Simmons, who was tagged by Denver. Simmons reportedly will sign a four-year deal worth $61 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The Jets have signed or reached deals with eight players in free agency thus far and still have more to do.

The biggest moves were for defensive end Carl Lawson (three years, $45 million; $30 million guaranteed) and wide receiver Corey Davis (three years, $37.5 million, $27 million guaranteed).

The Jets, with Maye at $10.6 million, still have roughly $25 million in salary cap room. They need to address cornerback, offensive line, linebacker and running back. With nine picks in the upcoming draft, including five in the top 86, the Jets could fill some of their needs here.

They are in talks with former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, a former college teammate of Maye’s. Neal reportedly could be moving to linebacker.

The Jets lost one of their linebackers on Saturday. Jordan Jenkins tweeted a goodbye to the Jets after reaching a deal with the Texans. Jenkins spent five years with the Jets. His departure makes Maye the long-tenured player on the team.