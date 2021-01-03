Jets Q&A: Does Marcus Maye want to stay with franchise?

Does Marcus Maye want to re-sign with the Jets?

The fourth-year safety reiterated that he would like to be back with the team that drafted him. Maye said he would tell general manager Joe Douglas that he hopes to remain a Jet when they have their exit meetings.

"I love it here," Maye said. "I’m comfortable here. But that decision’s not up to me. I can only control what I can control."

Maye will be a free agent and is coming off of the best season of his career. He said he never allowed himself to think this could be his last game as a Jet.

The Jets have plenty of work to do with the roster and the coaching staff. But Maye is someone they’d like to keep. He flourished as the defensive captain and earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. Playing for the first time without Jamal Adams, Maye proved his versatility and play-making abilities.

What did the Jets players say about Adam Gase’s future?

The Jets that did zoom interviews after the finale said it’s not up to them or they’re only concerned with getting themselves ready for next season. But Sam Darnold expressed support and linebacker Neville Hewitt thanked Gase for giving him an opportunity.

"I love Adam, love him as a coach," Darnold said. "But it’s not my decision."

For Hewitt, he played for Gase in Miami and with the Jets. Hewitt has been the defensive play-caller the last two seasons and led the Jets in tackles.

"I know this is a business," Hewitt said. "It’s a business based on winning. But I appreciate Coach Gase for everything he’s done for me and my career."

Hewitt went on to thank all of his defensive coaches.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder said he’s not thinking about anyone’s future but his own.

"I’m just trying to make sure whatever happens I’m putting myself in the best position so I can be able to shine, be able to make plays for whomever and wherever I’m at," Crowder said. "Whether it’s here or somewhere [else]."

What’s Sam Darnold’s future

It’s not as clear as Gase’s. The Jets have a decision to make with Darnold, but there is a growing belief that he will be with another team next year. Crowder still believes that Darnold is a franchise quarterback though.

"Yeah, I like Sam, man," Crowder said. "Sam’s really good. All those decisions are for the decision makers. I think me and Sam have had a really good connection these last two years. Sam is a baller. He’s young and still growing. But he’s definitely a baller and can be that quarterback for any organization for sure."

What happened to Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims?

The Jets top two draft picks were hit with injuries throughout their rookie season and were unable to finish the finale on the field. Becton left the game with a high ankle sprain. Mims suffered a concussion. Mims ended the year with 23 catches for 357 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.