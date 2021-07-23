The Jets announced late Friday they have placed safety Marcus Maye on the active/non-football injury list and placed defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and safety Ashtyn Davis on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Maye, designated as the team’s franchise player and unable to work out a long-term deal, is coming off his best season and won the 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP award. The Jets did not reveal the injury Maye is dealing with, although players on the NFI list sustained their injuries away from the team. He can return to practice as soon as he is cleared by the team’s medical staff.

First-year coach Robert Saleh will brief reporters Tuesday when the entire team reports for the start of training camp, and is expected to provide details on Maye’s situation.

Also appearing on the active/PUP list were defensive linemen Vinny Curry and Foley Fatukasi.

Players on the active/PUP list can return to practice at any time. Williams had off-season foot surgery after producing a career-high seven sacks last year, and he expects to be ready for the 2021 regular season. Davis, a second-year safety, also had foot surgery. Also on the active/PUP list: defensive linemen Kyle Phillips and Jonathan Marshall.