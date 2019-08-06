FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets safety Marcus Maye is dealing with nerve damage in his surgically repaired shoulder and has not yet been cleared to practice, with no timetable currently available, coach Adam Gase said.

Maye, who hurt his shoulder last season, participated in some drills during OTAs this year, but Gase said he doesn’t know whether Maye will see any part of training camp – something that will jeopardize any chance of him playing Week 1.

“I have no idea,” Gase said when asked about his return. “We’re just waiting for the docs to say, 'all right, go' or 'we’ve got to wait longer.' Right now, they haven’t really given me any indication that he can practice next week . . . He’s doing everything he can. There’s nothing we can do about this. It’s a nerve injury. That’s what it is.”

Gase said that they don’t want any regression and implied the Jets will be cautious in reintroducing Maye. Rontez Miles has been getting first-team reps in his place.

“We’d like to get him back before the season started and get him out there and make sure everything is good to go. That’s really the thing. We’re trying to buy ourselves as much time as possible and, just, once he gets out there, we want him to be able to stay out there.”

Williams out, Williams in

Rookie Quinnen Williams impressed while taking first-team reps in place of Leonard Williams (hip), who sat out for a second straight practice. Gase said that Williams’ absence continues to be a precaution and that his MRI was clean.

“He looks pretty good in practice,” Gase said of Quinnen Williams. “So, I'm going to say, our guys, our young players that have shown they've been practicing well, I think that those guys can really help us. We're looking for guys day in and day out to see if they affect practice in a positive way, then they're probably going to help us in games.”

Enunwa hurt

Quincy Enunwa injured his groin going one-on-one with Trumaine Johnson and had to leave practice. He was scheduled to have tests later in the day.

Jet streams

Jamal Adams had nothing but praise for new middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, whom he spoke to at last year’s Pro Bowl. “I definitely told him, ‘Man, if I played with a linebacker like you’ – he’s a big guy – ‘it would be fun.’ Obviously, my wishes were granted, and we’re excited to have him.” . . . Gase said the addition of guard Alex Lewis shows the front office’s dedication to addressing areas of need with quality players, and that Lewis is capable of moving around the offensive line. “He can play multiple positions,” Gase said. “We have guys in our building that have seen him practice day in and day out, so that's helpful for us and the fact that we feel like we got a guy that can play more than one spot, and has actually played in real games, that's big for us.” Lewis passed his physical Tuesday. The Jets released tight end Nick Truesdell in a corresponding move.