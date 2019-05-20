Jets sign free-agent punter Matt Darr

The Jets signed free-agent punter Matt Darr on Monday.

This was the second transaction made by Jets head coach and interim general manager Adam Gase. He traded linebacker Darron Lee to the Chiefs last week for a sixth-round pick next year.

Darr was the full-time punter in Miami in 2015 and 2016 — the latter of which was while Gase was the Dolphins head coach. Darr played five games for the Bills last year. He has averaged 45.4 yards per punt for his career.

Lachlan Edwards has been the Jets' punter the past three seasons and remains under contract.