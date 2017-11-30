Matt Forte said his right knee is feeling better and he expects to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. The Jets running back is dealing with discomfort in the joints of his right knee and he’s getting limited practice reps because of it.

It’s the same knee — which Forte calls “the good one” — that was surgically repaired in the offseason to repair partial tears to his meniscus ligament.

The discomfort comes in the form of swelling and Forte’s limited practice reps helps him get ready for game days.

“I didn’t have any setbacks in the game,” Forte said of his 10-carry effort last week against the Panthers. “I just got to be careful during the week.”

Forte missed three games this season because of toe and knee issues. But it’s the knee that’s given him the most trouble. With five games remaining, Forte would need 33 carries to reach 100, which would be his lowest total since 2011 when he had 203 carries. Outside of a sudden burst, Forte might finish the season with career-lows in rushing yards. Forte has just 267, well below his career-low of 813 set last season.

Health is the biggest problem for him.

“It’s not that much better,” he said. “Sometimes when you have injuries, just accept them for what they are and you just roll with them. That’s what I got to do.”

Morton doesn’t second guess

Offensive coordinator John Morton said he would call the same plays again when the Jets were faced with a first-and-goal at the Panthers 1 early in the fourth quarter in last week’s loss. Morton said he called two passes and one run play.

The run play, on second down, was changed by Josh McCown based on the Panthers’ defensive alignment. Morton said he had no problem with McCown audibling out of the play. McCown threw a touchdown to Austin Seferian-Jenkins that was overturned by replay.

“I don’t second-guess myself,” Morton said. “I was taught to trust your preparation. That’s what I did. That’s the reason those plays were called in that certain situation.”

Jet streams

DT Steve McLendon (neck and hip) returned to practice Thursday. DT Xavier Cooper (knee), WR Jermaine Kearse (shoulder) RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) and Forte (knee) were limited in practice. CB Juston Burris (concussion) missed practice and coach Todd Bowles said he’s not sure if he’ll play Sunday.