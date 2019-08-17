Josh McCown isn’t quite through as an NFL quarterback.

The injury-plagued Eagles announced on Saturday the former Jet has agreed to a deal just two months after the 40-year-old announced his retirement and joined ESPN as a studio analyst. ESPN reported McCown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5.4 million with $2 million guaranteed to join his 11th NFL franchise.

Carson Wentz, who has dealt with injuries the last two seasons, is entrenched as the Eagles’ starter. But the team lost backups Cody Kessler (head injury) and Nate Sudfeld (broken bone in his left wrist) in their first two preseason games.

McCown spent the last two seasons with the Jets, going 5-8-0 as a starter in 2017 while throwing for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He ceded the starter’s job to Sam Darnold last season but started and lost three games after the rookie suffered a foot injury.

The Jets, knowing that McCown was contemplating retirement, signed former Broncos starter Trevor Siemian to serve as Darnold’s backup this season and also have Davis Webb and Luke Falk on the roster, at least for now.

McCown announced his retirement via a first-person article in The Players’ Tribune on June 17.

The Eagles surely hope Wentz can start 16 games for the first time since his rookie season in 2016. But McCown, one of seven players in NFL history to attempt a pass for seven different teams, provides reliable insurance.

The Eagles host the Ravens in their third preseason game on Thursday, then face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 29, meaning McCown could see plenty of time against his former team in the preseason finale.