FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Le’Veon Bell has been a no-show for OTAs, but one of his former teammates said he’ll be at next week’s minicamp and could be a Jet for a very long time

Nose tackle Steve McLendon, a former Steeler, believes Bell and safety Jamal Adams will push each other in practice. That relationship could keep Bell in the green and white beyond his four-year contract, McLendon believes.

“He’s going to fit in well,” McLendon said Wednesday. “I can say this, and it might be speaking very loud right now, but I think he’ll probably retire a Jet because him and Jamal together on opposite sides of the football they’re going to make each other better. He’s going to make everybody better.”

Bell, who was signed to a $52.5-million deal in March, has been training in Florida. Much has been made about his absence after the Jets gave him that big contract. But Adam Gase hasn’t expressed frustration. He said they’ve been in contact and he knows Bell is working.

McLendon said he tried to convince Bell to attend the voluntary workouts. But McLendon added no one needs to worry about Bell’s conditioning when he does join the team.

“He’s going to be in extremely good shape,” McLendon said. “He always has been and I don’t see that changing. … I have no doubt when he comes back that he’s going to be ready to go. He’s a hell of a player.”

Q still slowed

First-round pick Quinnen Williams participated in individual and positional drills, but he was held out of team stuff. Gase said they would take it “slowly” with the rookie defensive tackle, who aggravated his calf in the first session of OTAs last week.

“We don’t want to have any setbacks with him,” Gase said. “When you got a big guy with any soft tissue thing you want to be smart with him.”

Maye’s day

Safety Marcus Maye took part in 7-on-7 drills wearing a red jersey. Gase said Maye is “ahead of schedule” in his return from season-ending shoulder surgery, but the Jets still are being cautious.

Quick hits

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson did not attend OTAs for the second straight week. Gase said they’ve been in communication and Johnson will attend next week’s minicamp … Linebacker C.J. Mosley wasn’t in attendance Wednesday.