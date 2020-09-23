FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mekhi Becton pushed 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder to the ground, and then screamed to the Jets’ sideline for them to run behind him.

Adam Gase probably should listen.

"He always says that," Gase said. "He says it every time he comes off the field to me: Keep running to the left."

Becton, the No. 11 pick out of Louisville, has been one of the few Jets bright spots. The 6-7, 370-pound rookie left tackle has consistently won his matchup through his first two games.

The Jets average just 3.5 yards per run – fourth-worst in the NFL – and their rushing yards per game (78.0) are next to last in the league. Those numbers could go up if they run to the left.

"That’s always been my mentality since growing up," Becton said. "I always want the ball run behind me. That always feels good when I’m blocking my responsibility and I just see the running back come right up my butt for big gains. It always feels good seeing that."

Becton has adjusted well in a short time in the NFL. His pancake blocks have created a lot of buzz on social media. He said he usually doesn’t show the emotion he did on Sunday, and he gets a kick out of the reaction of the players he throws around.

"They’re just like, ‘Dang, bro,’ " Becton said. "I just laugh and go onto the next play."

Receivers down

Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle) didn’t practice. Gase won’t rule out Crowder for a second straight game just yet. But Perriman likely will miss the next two.

After Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, the Jets host Denver next Thursday. That may be too quick of a turnaround for Perriman, who hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss.

"Just trying to be realistic on the situation," Gase said. "I think it’ll be tough to get him back for that Denver game."

Chris Hogan Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone are the healthy receivers on the active roster. Though Hogan (ribs) was limited Wednesday. Lawrence Cager was protected on their practice squad so he should be elevated this week.

Jet streams

The Jets signed safety Marqui Christian on Wednesday. They needed depth in the secondary and particularly on special teams after placing Arthur Maulet (groin) on IR. Christian reached a deal with the Jets in free agency, but things fell apart … Joe Flacco (neck surgery) fully participated in practice for the first time ... Connor McGovern (hamstring) and Quincy Wilson (concussion) didn’t practice. Becton (shoulder), George Fant (concussion), La’Mical Perine (ankle), Ashtyn Davis (groin) and Nate Hairston (hip) were limited.