Mekhi Becton laughs at the attention some of his blocks are getting. It certainly doesn't surprise him, though.

The Jets’ 6-7, 370-pound rookie left tackle let teams and the media at the predraft combine know that he would do this in the NFL.

"I told them I was the most dominant player in the draft," Becton said. "I’m showing it today. I got to keep showing it."

Becton tossed Kansas City’s Frank Clark to the side during last Sunday’s game. It created plenty of buzz on social media.

"I find it funny," Becton said. "That’s what I do on a day-in and day-out basis. I got to keep doing it, so I keep getting reactions."

Becton has been a bright spot in the Jets’ dismal season. He routinely wins his one-on-one matchups, and many times with those kinds of surreal blocks.

"It’s unusual," Adam Gase said. "This is a grown man’s league now. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that really happen to Frank Clark before.

"When you see him put guys on the ground and finish blocks the way that he does, with the nastiness and the aggressiveness he plays with, it is something that not only outside but inside the building you’re watching him and going, ‘Man, we just need to keep getting him better because he can be something special.’ "

Quinnen sidelined

Quinnen Williams didn’t practice Thursday because of a hamstring issue that forced him to leave Sunday’s game against Kansas City. His status for Monday night isn’t clear yet. Gase said it’s "wait-and-see."

Dowell’s call

Gase said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains would be calling the plays for the third-straight game. Loggains’ challenge is to get something going in the second half. The Jets have not scored a point after halftime for three straight games.

Two minute drill

Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and Nathan Shepherd (back) didn’t practice … Jordan Jenkins (ribs/shoulder), Connor McGovern (knee), John Franklin-Myers (knee), Sam Ficken (groin), Vyncint Smith (groin) and Trevon Wesco (ankle) were limited. Smith and Wesco weren’t in the pre-practice report. They could have gotten hurt during it.