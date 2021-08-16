TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Mekhi Becton thanks Carl Lawson for making him better on offensive line

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during training

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ on Monday, August 2, 2021. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton had to say thank you to Carl Lawson.

Becton, the second-year left tackle, has been beaten often in training camp by the Jets’ new edge rusher. But when the Jets faced the Giants in Saturday’s preseason game, Becton said the game was slower because of his daily battles with Lawson.

"He’s helping me a whole lot," Becton said. "After the first drive Saturday, I went up to him and was like, ‘Yo, I appreciate you, bro. You made me a whole lot better. They have nothing on you, so I appreciate you a whole lot.’"

The 6-2, 265-pound Lawson is built differently than most edge rushers that Becton will face and has different skills. He combines speed and power with what Lawson called an "arsenal of moves."

The improved Jets’ defensive line that is always attacking in Robert Saleh’s system should be one the team’s strengths this season. It’s also preparing the offensive line well.

"We all felt the difference of our D-line and going against another D-Line," Becton said. "So we all felt that our D line is getting us better and we’re getting them better."

Injury updates

Rookie receiver Elijah Moore (quad) won’t practice this week or play in Saturday’s preseason game at Green Bay. Saleh hopes Moore will return to play in next week’s preseason finale against Philadelphia.

"Not worried about his status for Week 1," Saleh said.

Rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker remains day-to-day with a pec strain.

Two-minute drill

The Jets waived undrafted rookie free agent kicker Chris Naggar, who was 1-for-2 on field goals on Saturday. Matt Ammendola is the only kicker currently on the roster . . . Veteran running back Tevin Coleman was back at practice after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons . . . Tight end Ryan Griffin left practice with a hamstring injury.

