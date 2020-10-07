TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' top rookies remain sidelined with injuries

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton warms up on the

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton warms up on the field before a game against the Colts on Sept. 27 in Indianapolis.

By Al Iannazzone
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – It’s been a rough year for Jets’ rookies, too.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton didn’t practice Wednesday because of a left shoulder injury that he suffered two weeks ago. He may not play Sunday against Arizona.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims remains sidelined with injuries to both hamstrings. He’s eligible to return from IR, but Mims didn’t practice Wednesday. He still isn’t cutting, which will delay his return.

"I don’t want to put a timetable on it," Adam Gase said. "If he’s not ready, then we shouldn’t have him out there. When he’s ready that’s when we need him out there. We need him to be out there and stay out there."

Mims missed all of training camp with the hamstring issue. When he finally was able to practice in September, he aggravated his other hamstring.

Becton, meanwhile, left the Jets’ Week 3 loss in Indianapolis because of the shoulder. He didn’t start last Thursday’s loss to Denver but entered when his replacement Chuma Edoga was hurt. Becton clearly was in pain and left in the first half.

Gase said he hasn’t been told Becton will need surgery, and couldn’t say what his status is for this week.

"It’s all strength predicated," Gase said. "He doesn’t have it at the moment. He’s working to get it back. We’re taking it day to day and we’ll see where's at."

Rookie Ashtyn Davis already has missed two games and running back La’Mical Perine one. Two other Jets rookies Bryce Hall and Cameron Clark are on injured reserve. Third-round pick Jabari Zuniga was designated to return to practice from IR Wednesday.

Bell close

Le’Veon Bell could make his return from IR this week. He also was designated to return to practice and participated on Wednesday. Bell injured his hamstring in Week 1.

But wide receiver Breshad Perriman’s ankle is still an issue, and his status for this week is in doubt. Gase said that Perriman, who missed the last two games, still isn’t doing "change-of-direction stuff."

Two-minute drill

Wide receiver Vyncint Smith and linebacker Blake Cashman also returned to practice from IR Wednesday. … The Jets placed wide receiver Lawrence Cager (hamstring) on practice squad IR and restored receiver Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.

