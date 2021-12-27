Robert Saleh said it would take a miracle for Mekhi Becton to play again this season.

The Jets only have two games left and the big left second-year tackle is still not cleared to practice from September knee surgery. So it was a long shot that Becton would play again anyway.

"Barring a miracle," Saleh said. "He’s probably not going to be here this week. Barring anything changing, we’re not ruling him out. But something is going to have to change."

Becton dislocated his kneecap in the Jets’ Week 1 loss to Carolina. The timetable when he had surgery on Sept. 21 was 4-8 weeks. Saleh said there hasn’t been a setback and that everyone heals differently

"The speed at which we were anticipating isn’t exactly happening," Saleh said.

George Fant has stepped in and played well in Becton’s absence.

Much has been made about Becton’s size and weight – he’s 6-foot-7, 370 pounds – and the shape he was in at the start of camp.

"For Mekhi," Saleh said, "this is going to be big offseason for him in terms of getting his body right, getting his mind right, getting himself ready to play as quickly as possible get himself into the season so he can dominate the way we all know he can."

On the mend

The Jets should get John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Lamar Jackson, Kenny Yeboah, Noah Dawkins and Tanzel Smart back from the COVID-19 list, Saleh said. Michael Carter II, Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman may be cleared later in the week.

Saleh expects Elijah Riley to be out of the concussion protocol as well.

Receivers Elijah Moore (quad/COVID-19) and Jamison Crowder (calf) are day-to-day.

On IR

Starting center Connor McGovern suffered a knee injury Sunday and was placed on injured reserve. Saleh said it’s McGovern’s MCL and he’s getting second opinions to see if surgery is required. Tight end Trevon Wesco also was placed on IR after injuring his knee in the game.

A nice present

The win over Jacksonville had extra meaning for Quincy Williams, who was cut by the Jaguars over the summer. He said it was "a personal game" and that "coming up with the W was the best Christmas gift I ever could ask for."