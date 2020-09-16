FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mekhi Becton was limited in practice Wednesday after hurting his knee in his NFL debut.

Adam Gase said Becton was checked out during Sunday’s loss in Buffalo, but the rookie left tackle stayed in the game.

"He’s a tough guy," Gase said. "He wasn’t going to come out."

The Jets are being careful with Becton, who will have a big matchup this Sunday, trying to keep 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa from wrecking the game. But Becton graded well against a strong Bills’ front.

Another receiver limited

Jamison Crowder was limited in practice as well. Gase speaks beforehand, and he never mentioned Crowder so something could have happened during practice. Injuries at receiver have been the norm. Three of the top sixt– Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith – are all on IR.

Social justice

CEO Christopher Johnson, who the players have praised for how present and active he’s been in conversations about social justice, fully supported the players’ decision to stay in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday. The Jets are working on some things they believe can effect change.

"I think you’re going to see us do great things together," Johnson said. "We’re not ready to talk about the specifics. But this is an extraordinary group."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Had to take deal

Johnson said last year that he wanted Jamal Adams to retire a Jet. But Johnson said the haul that general manager Joe Douglas received from Seattle for Adams - first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald – was too good to pass up.

"It’s really sad to see a player like that leave your team," Johnson said. "But we were given a deal that I don’t think Joe could refuse."

New back

Newly signed Kalen Ballage probably will play Sunday with the Jets shorthanded at running back. The Jets will be without Le’Veon Bell (IR-hamstring) and La’Mical Perine (ankle). Frank Gore, Josh Adams and Ballage are the healthy backs.

Ballage, who played for Gase in Miami, said he’s familiar with the system so he should pick things up quickly. The Jets signed him two weeks after their trade for him was voided because Ballage failed his physical. He had a hamstring issue. Gase said Ballage rehabbed it and "he’s in shape."

Two-minute drill

Linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring) was limited in practice, which is progress after he missed all of last week. The Jets are short at inside linebacker. Blake Cashman (groin) went on IR on Tuesday. Alec Ogletree could be elevated from the practice squad Sunday. The Jets added depth, signing Paul Worrilow, who appeared in 4 games for them last year, to the practice squad.