FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets’ offensive line has sprung some leaks lately, but they’re close to getting their biggest blocker back.

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton participated in team drills after not practicing at all twice last week because of a shoulder injury. This has Adam Gase encouraged that Becton could return after a two-game absence.

"The fact that we’re going to have him out at practice he’ll be able to do team reps that’s a good feeling." Gase said. "Any time we can get in a situation where at least we’re starting the week where it looks like things are heading in the right direction, we just got to go through each day and see what it brings."

Becton was officially limited on Wednesday. He was also limited on Friday, but Gase made it sound as if Becton would do more Wednesday. The shoulder has hampered Becton since Week 3. He couldn’t finish that game, and only played 17 snaps in the next one.

The Jets could be without left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) against Buffalo. Lewis didn't practice Wednesday.

Willis traded

The Jets made their second trade in four days.

They sent outside linebacker Jordan Willis and their 2022 seventh-round draft choice to the 49ers for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Willis appeared in 11 games in two seasons with the Jets and just two this year. On Sunday, the Jets dealt nose tackle Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay.

McLendon was the strongest voice in the locker room, and a mentor to young players, including second-year tackle Quinnen Williams. He said McLendon is always "a phone call or FaceTime away."

"Steve’s a great leader, great football player, great mentor," Williams said. "I just wish him success in his career. He’s not gone, physically and mentally for real, for real. He’s just gone from the organization."

Gase has been "extremely impressed" with fourth-year safety Marcus Maye, who could help fill McLendon’s leadership void. Gase also said outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins is "a guy that’s not afraid to speak up."

Two-minute drill

Kicker Sam Ficken (groin) appeared on the injury report as limited. Something must have happened Wednesday because Gase didn’t mention it before practice … Rookie cornerback Bryce Hall has been designated to return to practice. He was on the non-football injury list, and is eligible to play in Week 9.