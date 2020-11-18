TODAY'S PAPER
Mekhi Becton blames a cold for difficulty breathing in Jets' last game

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton steps out to block

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton steps out to block Colts defensive end Ben Banogu on Sept. 27 in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Zach Bolinger

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Mekhi Becton said it was chest congestion from a cold that led to him having difficulty breathing in the Jets’ last game.

Becton had to leave the Nov. 9 loss to New England in the first quarter not really sure at the time why he was feeling that way, and it caused the 6-7, 370-pound rookie left tackle some anxious moments.

"I definitely was nervous because I didn’t know what was going on," Becton said. "Once I figured it out, I’m good now."

Becton was coming off a cold, but he said he knew it wasn’t COVID-19 because the team does daily testing. He underwent different tests and the medical staff tried various things, including a humidifier, to break up the congestion.

"I did a whole lot of different things to get my chest to clear out and loosen up," he said.

Becton practiced Wednesday and said he’s fine.

"It’s not going to be a future problem," Becton said. "It was just that one time for me."

Gore or less

Adam Gase reiterated that he wants to get rookie running back La’Mical Perine "more touches," but 37-year-old Frank Gore will continue to have a big role.

"He’s probably playing at one of the higher levels of anybody we have right now," Gase said.

That’s true about Gore and speaks to the team’s struggles. Still, the Jets seem committed to playing the young players. Yet Gore played more snaps last game (23-21) and out-touched Perine, 14-8.

"I always see Perine having more reps and Frank having valuable reps and touches," Gase said. "We have to have more plays for us to be able to work it out that way."

Desir decision

The Jets want to give rookie corner Bryce Hall a chance to play so they waived veteran starter cornerback Pierre Desir. Gase said it "really wasn’t fair" to Desir to play on the scout team or be inactive. They wanted to give him a chance to sign and play somewhere else.

Two-minute drill

Quinnen Williams (hamstring) was limited in practice. Gase seemed optimistic that Williams, barring a setback, would play Sunday after missing the New England game . . . The Jets activated linebacker Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve, and designated linebacker Frankie Luvu to return to practice.

