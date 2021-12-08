TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Mekhi Becton running out of time to return this season following knee surgery

Mekhi Becton of the Jets is helped off

Mekhi Becton of the Jets is helped off the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Comer

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh didn’t sound as optimistic about Mekhi Becton playing again this season as he did a few weeks ago.

Saleh said "hopefully" when he was asked about Becton returning before the Jets’ final game Jan. 9 in Buffalo. Becton is recovering from September knee surgery and still isn’t practicing.

At the time of the surgery, Becton was expected to miss 4-8 weeks. He had the procedure 11 weeks ago. Saleh said the Jets’ second-year left tackle "hasn’t had a setback or anything" and that he always believed the timeline would be longer for Becton.

"I always felt like it was going to be more," Saleh said. "I’m not at all surprised or discouraged. He’s going to heal. He’ll be back and he’ll be fine."

Becton was on the field Wednesday, stretching and doing some light jogging for the part of practice reporters were allowed to see. Becton’s conditioning is a concern since he hasn’t played or practiced since Week 1. Questions arose about the 6-7, 370-pound Becton’s conditioning leading up to the season.

He won’t return this week, leaving Becton only four games to get back on the field. Saleh said he’s "ready to think about" at what point Becton needs to practice before the Jets shut him down.

"He’s got a desire to play for his teammates, play for his family and all that," Saleh said. "Whether it’s one game, two games, I don’t think it really matters to him. He just wants to get back on the field."

George Fant has played well in Becton’s place. Saleh wouldn’t answer where Becton would play if and when he does return.

"I’ll speculate on that one later," Saleh said.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird looks for an
LI's Bird could be interesting option for Liberty as new coach
Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates a goal against
Isles buoyed by more efficient power play, surge of confidence
Coach Gerard Gallant hadn't decided if Alexandar Georgiev
Georgiev solid in second straight start in place of hurt Shesterkin
Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers is congratulated
Panarin shows he's got Chicago fire with big night in Rangers' win
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) shoots against San Antonio
Newly-benched Robinson helps propel Knicks past Spurs
Nets guard James Harden (13) gets past Dallas
Harden, Durant lead Nets on late comeback to beat Mavs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?