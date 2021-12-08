FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh didn’t sound as optimistic about Mekhi Becton playing again this season as he did a few weeks ago.

Saleh said "hopefully" when he was asked about Becton returning before the Jets’ final game Jan. 9 in Buffalo. Becton is recovering from September knee surgery and still isn’t practicing.

At the time of the surgery, Becton was expected to miss 4-8 weeks. He had the procedure 11 weeks ago. Saleh said the Jets’ second-year left tackle "hasn’t had a setback or anything" and that he always believed the timeline would be longer for Becton.

"I always felt like it was going to be more," Saleh said. "I’m not at all surprised or discouraged. He’s going to heal. He’ll be back and he’ll be fine."

Becton was on the field Wednesday, stretching and doing some light jogging for the part of practice reporters were allowed to see. Becton’s conditioning is a concern since he hasn’t played or practiced since Week 1. Questions arose about the 6-7, 370-pound Becton’s conditioning leading up to the season.

He won’t return this week, leaving Becton only four games to get back on the field. Saleh said he’s "ready to think about" at what point Becton needs to practice before the Jets shut him down.

"He’s got a desire to play for his teammates, play for his family and all that," Saleh said. "Whether it’s one game, two games, I don’t think it really matters to him. He just wants to get back on the field."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

George Fant has played well in Becton’s place. Saleh wouldn’t answer where Becton would play if and when he does return.

"I’ll speculate on that one later," Saleh said.