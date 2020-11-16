Mekhi Becton is expected to play this week after leaving the Jets’ last game with a chest injury.

Becton had difficulty breathing during the loss to the Patriots last Monday. But Adam Gase said the Jets did a battery of tests on the rookie left tackle and "it looks like he’s good to go" for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

"While the game was going on, they did all kinds of tests," Gase said Monday. "He wasn’t feeling comfortable. The next day they went through a whole bunch of stuff, and double- and triple-checked everything. Everything seems to be OK.

"I’m just glad that he’s all right and we’re able to get him back out there."

Becton, who has been one of the Jets’ best players, missed two games this season and couldn’t finish two others because of a shoulder injury.

Line depth

The Jets claimed guard/center Pat Elflein on waivers from the Vikings. They'll evaluate whether the former third-round pick can help them next season. Elflein, 26, started 43 games at guard and center for Minnesota since 2017. A thumb injury kept him out of all but one game this season. Elflein had just been activated off IR on Friday. The Vikings released him on Saturday.

Injury update

The Jets hope to have nose tackle Quinnen Williams back this week. But there is some uncertainty.

Williams missed the last game with a hamstring injury. Gase said he’s "hoping" he will be limited when the Jets return to practice Wednesday and he progresses from there.

Gase didn’t sound optimistic about linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) playing Sunday. Gase also indicated that the medical staff is looking at nickel back Brian Poole’s shoulder and evaluating "our options there."

Kicker Sam Ficken is "progressing" and "a lot closer" after missing two games with a groin injury. If he can’t play, Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking again Sunday.