Mekhi Becton has had some issues stopping pass rushers from getting to Zach Wilson in training camp. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the big left tackle is still figuring everything out.

"Mekhi’s going through some things right now," LaFleur told reporters in Green Bay after Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. "He’s still working through some things. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Mekhi because, one, I know how talented he is and, two, he’s a good dude and he’s going to work through all this stuff."

The 6-7, 365-pound Becton was the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His weight has definitely been a cause for concern. Becton missed most of OTAs because of plantar fasciitis but he has participated in every practice in camp. He's been beaten repeatedly by Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson, who was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles on Thursday.

LaFleur was asked if Becton was going through something physical or mental. He said it’s just getting used to the NFL game.

"Just the every-day process of a training camp, going up against Carl Lawson every single day in practice, a guy that’s been very successful in this league," LaFleur said. "It’s showing up for work every day as an absolute professional, which he does mentally wise. It’s his first true training camp against some elite competition. I think it’s only making him better."

It’s not just Becton. The whole line hasn’t given Wilson the time he needs. LaFleur said "it’s been almost two weeks" that the Jets "haven’t had the greatest pass protection." He believes the whole group in Becton will get on track.

"We got a long way to go across that whole front, across this whole offense," LaFleur said. "We still have over three 3 ½ weeks until we play Carolina [in Week 1]. Every day there’s slight improvements that he’s making. We’re trying to take it one day at a time."