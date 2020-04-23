By AL IANNAZZONE

Joe Douglas continued to beef up the Jets' offensive line, grabbing a tackle that could spend the next 10-plus years protecting Sam Darnold.

The general manager selected mammoth-sized tackle Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton with the 11th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft. It’s the first time the Jets chose an offensive lineman in the first round since 2006, when they took Freeport's D’Brickashaw Ferguson fourth overall.

Becton is 6-7, 364 pounds, but he has tremendous feet and moves well. He impressed everyone at the NFL Combine by running a 5.1-second 40-yard dash.. But he has the versatility to play both tackle positions, and is a dominant blocker in the run game. That should help Le’Veon Bell, who is looking for a bounce-back season.

“We’re so excited to add a guy with this size and athletic ability, a guy who really feel can fortify our front for the long term,” Douglas said. “The first thing that jumps out is his size and the ease in his ability to move, his footwork, his hands and how easily he can move people off the ball.”

This was Douglas’ first time running in his own draft, and all along it was expected that Jets would take a tackle in the first round if one of the top four were still on the board. Douglas said he promised Darnold’s parents last summer that he would make sure his son has a strong line in front of him and plenty of weapons at his disposal. Douglas signed five offensive linemen in free agency and drafted another one.

“This just emphasizes our mission of providing protection and playmakers to our quarterback,” Douglas said. “This fortifies the protection aspect.”

Some red flags also arose regarding Becton at the Combine. He had a flagged drug test. Douglas said he and his staff did a “deep dive” on that. He said he spoke to Becton Wednesday and had “an excellent conversation.” Douglas also said his staff spoke to people close to Becton and were satisfied with what they learned.

“The number one thing that kept coming back was how good of a soul this young man has, how good of a heart this young man has,” Douglas said.

The offensive line makeover seems to be complete. Now it’s time for Douglas to get Darnold some weapons.

The Jets will have a busy Day 2 of the draft on Friday with three picks in rounds two and three. It’s a safe bet the that Douglas will draft a wide receiver with the No. 48 pick. The Jets also own picks No. 68, which they acquired from the Giants for Leonard Williams, and No. 79. Douglas could look to snag another wide receiver and offensive lineman with those two choices, or a receiver and a cornerback, which is also a position of need for the Jets.

There was some speculation that all four tackles would have been gone when the Jets picked. The Giants took Georgia’s Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick. But when the Dolphins passed on a tackle and went with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the chances of a tackle being there for the Jets improved. It turned out the next tackle was taken by the Browns at No. 10 when Cleveland chose Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Jets then had their choice Becton and Tristan Wirfs of Iowa. Wirfs is a great athlete. But Becton is much bigger and may have a higher ceiling, especially as a left tackle.

“We definitely had a concern that there could be a run on tackles that they could all go before pick 11,” Douglas said. “He certainly was the best player on our board when we took him. We love a lot of the physical traits he brings and the toughness traits that he brings to the team and the offensive line.”

Assistant GM Rex Hogan said, “The guy moves people like furniture.”

Becton started 24 games at left tackle for Louisville the last two seasons. It’s too soon to know whether Becton will be able to play left tackle in the NFL immediately. The Jets signed George Fant to play that position. But Douglas has said all spots are open at this point. Becton should at least start at right tackle this season and maybe he can develop into a left tackle.

“He’s a big man that moves people off the ball in the run game and he’s a tough guy to get around at that tackle spot,” Jets coach Adam Gase said. “He brings an edge to us, he brings nasty to our offensive line room. Anytime you can add a guy like that you’re fired up as a coaching staff.”