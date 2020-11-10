What happened to Mekhi Becton and how serious is his injury?

The rookie left tackle left the game in the first quarter, went to the medical tent and then headed toward the X-ray room inside of MetLife Stadium. He wasn’t seen again.

Not much detail was given, other than Becton suffered a chest injury, but he was ruled out right away. So the first thing that comes to mind is that he might have suffered a pectoral tear.

Adam Gase said he didn’t know the severity of Becton’s injury right after the game. More should be known Tuesday.

"I don’t know what it is," he said. "They just told me chest."

Becton has been one of the Jets’ best players, but he’s had an injury- plagued season. He missed two games with a shoulder injury and left two others because of it. Now this is something that could force him to miss time, perhaps extended time.

"We’ll see the extent of this injury and adjust what we need to adjust," Gase said.

What did Joe Flacco see on the play in which he threw the interception?

That was a huge play and costly mistake. The Jets took a number of deep shots and had been successful, but Flacco may have gotten a little greedy with about six minutes left and the Jets up 27-20. He went for it on first down, believing rookie Denzel Mims could get to the spot, but he overthrew him and was picked off by J.C. Jackson.

Here’s what happened, in Flacco’s words:

"The safety on that side of the field kind of came down and cut the crosser and the corner was outside leverage and it was just one of those looks, with the Cover-2 safety on the back side of the field, I felt like I could throw down the hash and Denzel Mims could beat the guy to the hash and catch that ball for the post.

"So I’ve been rattling it around in my head and I don’t think I would have made a different decision in the moment, but obviously I wish I had that one back."

Why did the Jets take so many shots down the field?

Gase said, "Our starting receivers were playing that are fast. That helps."

Gase had been waiting all year to have Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Mims on the field together, and they finally opened up the offense. The fact that the Patriots were missing star cornerback Stephon Gilmore because of a knee injury definitely gave the Jets more of a green light to play that way.

It worked for much of the game. Perriman caught a 50-yard touchdown pass and picked up a 42-yard defensive pass interference penalty just before Crowder caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Will the players go anywhere during the Jets' bye week?

They can’t. Because of COVID-19, players can’t go home or to a beach. They have to be at the facility each day to get tested. They won’t practice until next week, though.

"We’ll get the guys in. We’ll go through the tape," Gase said. "Then those guys have some time off. They can’t go anywhere because we have the COVID testing. It’s really just a way for our guys to be away from practice."