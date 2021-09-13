TODAY'S PAPER
Mekhi Becton's injury not likely to be season-ending

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is injured on the field during the second half against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a right kneecap dislocation in Sunday’s opener against the Panthers, the NFL Network reported on Monday.

While that is bad news, it is less-bad news than many fans feared when Becton was carted off the field in extreme pain in the third quarter of a 19-14 loss at Carolina.

A kneecap dislocation, while it figures to cost Becton at least several weeks of action, at least is not usually a season-ending injury when it comes this early in a season.

The 6-7, 363-pound second-year starting left tackle was hurt on the play on which rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw his first NFL touchdown.

Coach Robert Saleh is scheduled to speak to reporters mid-afternoon on Monday.

