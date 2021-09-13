Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a right kneecap dislocation in Sunday’s opener against the Panthers, the NFL Network reported on Monday.

While that is bad news, it is less-bad news than many fans feared when Becton was carted off the field in extreme pain in the third quarter of a 19-14 loss at Carolina.

A kneecap dislocation, while it figures to cost Becton at least several weeks of action, at least is not usually a season-ending injury when it comes this early in a season.

The 6-7, 363-pound second-year starting left tackle was hurt on the play on which rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw his first NFL touchdown.

Coach Robert Saleh is scheduled to speak to reporters mid-afternoon on Monday.