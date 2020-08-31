Look out for Mekhi Becton.

That's comes from one Jets veteran who has been matched up with the athletic 6-7, 370-pound rookie left tackle for much of training camp.

“He’s got the tools to handle everything,” outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “Once he mentally knows that he can dominate everyone who lines up against him it’s going to be a scary sight for people going against him.”

The No. 11 pick out of Louisville, Becton is just learning the ropes. With no OTAs or preseason games, each practice and team scrimmage are critical. It’s beneficial, Adam Gase said, that Becton is going against Gregg Williams’ defense and “all the exotic type of things” that they do.

Becton was beaten by a swim move by Quinnen Williams in Sunday’s practice. But Becton, for the most part, hasn’t looked like a rookie. He’s also a huge asset in the run game.

“For his size, he moves pretty well,” Jenkins said. “If you don’t bring it every play you’re going to get thrown out. First step, in the run if you get too high he’s going to blow you out. In the pass, if he gets his hands on you it’s going to be hard to get off. You can’t bull the guy, he’s 370 pounds. You’re not going to bull rush him.”

Sam’s the man

Sam Ficken appears to have won the kicking battle.

The Jets waived veteran Brett Maher on Monday to make room for wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who they signed to help that injury-ravaged position. That left Ficken as the lone kicker on the roster.

Ficken was 4-for-4 on field goals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Maher was 2-for-4. Ficken was the Jets’ kicker the final 15 games last season. He hit 19-of-27 field goals and 23-of-26 extra points

Williamson on track

Avery Williamson, who is returning from a torn ACL, has been getting more reps with the starting defense. Williamson said nothing is slowing him down and he will be ready for the Sept. 13 opener at Buffalo.

“My knee feels great,” Williamson said. “They’ve been increasing my reps. I’m excited about that. They’ve been taking it slow. I’m ready to go Week 1. I’m ready to go. I’m healthy.”