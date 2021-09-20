Michael Carter could have earned himself some more touches this week.

Robert Saleh said the rookie running back was "electric" against the Patriots.

Carter had 13 touches for 78 yards. He and starter Ty Johnson (50 yards rushing) each played 33 snaps while last week’s starter Tevin Coleman (24 yards) played just seven.

"It’s a big credit to Michael Carter, he was running his tail off," Robert Saleh said. "Ty Johnson ran his butt off too. This system has always been about giving it to the hot hand and letting it roll."

Carter showed explosiveness and a quick burst as he ran 11 times for 59 yards. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 14.5 yards per reception.

"All three backs I thought showed up to play," Saleh said. "Hats off to Michael, man. He was electric."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More on Mims

Saleh provided more information on why second-year receiver Denzel Mims was inactive, and the role special teams played.

The first three receivers are the offensive coordinator’s call. The fourth receiver has to play offense and some special teams. The fifth has to have special teams value. Jeff Smith is the starting gunner on punt team. Smith, who caught one pass, only got one special team rep because the Jets punted just once.

The first four receivers were Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole, who also got just one special teams rep. Berrios played in the slot for Jamison Crowder (groin issue) and led the Jets with seven catches for 73 yards.

Praising another Mike

Saleh went out of his way to praise offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Jets didn’t score a touchdown – it’s hard to when quarterback Zach Wilson throws four interceptions – but Saleh said LaFleur had a good game plan.

"The way Mike called the game, I thought that he did a really nice job, he really did," Saleh said. "When you look at the way that first half went, we dropped back to pass twice. Mike stuck to the run. He gave him some easy completions. We moved the ball. We just got to get it in the end zone."

Two-minute drill

The Jets signed safety Adrian Colbert to the active roster and released offensive lineman Isaiah Williams. Colbert started Sunday and had five tackles. … Saleh said the Jets didn’t have any injuries in Sunday’s game.