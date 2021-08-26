The Jets have a decision to make that will directly effect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Will offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur call plays from the field or the coaches’ box?

LaFleur has been on the sideline during the first two preseason games, which has allowed Wilson to come off and talk to him directly. Wilson likes that. But he said he would be comfortable either way.

"I would love Mike down there, but I don’t think it would necessarily hurt me in any way for him to be up there," Wilson said. "I think if he sees the field better from being up in the box, we have plenty of opportunities to still communicate when I’m down on the field."

Robert Saleh suggested LaFleur, a first-time coordinator, try working on the field and see if he likes it. Saleh was on the field when he was the 49ers defensive coordinator.

If LaFleur chooses the coaches’ box, Wilson would come to the sideline and talk with quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, a former East Islip High School star. The Jets also just hired former NFL quarterback and longtime offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh as senior offensive assistant.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think whatever’s easiest for him is what we should do," Wilson said.

Rookies more ready

Saleh isn’t sweating over rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore being limited in training camp and not playing in the preseason. Saleh believes they’re farther along than last year’s rookie class because they went through an in-person offseason program.

There was no preseason last year due to COVID-19 and OTAs were virtual.

Vera-Tucker missed three weeks with a pec strain and Moore two with a quad. Saleh said he didn’t expect them to play in Friday’s preseason finale, but he’s not concerned about them being ready for Week 1.

"They’re not completely bare," Saleh said. "On top of it, there’s been so many more reps that we’ve been able to get in this training camp because of walk-throughs and because of the amount of game reps and practice, there’s more stuff that they can absorb mentally with just their visual eyes.

"I feel like it’s a lot different than what happened a year ago. There’s less distraction with regards to the protocols and there’s more focus on football and there’s less social distancing with the vaccinations and all that so there’s more communication with one another. There’s less Zoom meetings and more personal interactions. I feel like all those equate to just a better experience for the rookies this year than a year ago."