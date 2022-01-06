Mike LaFleur took full responsibility for the miscommunication on the fourth-down play call that cost the Jets a victory in last week's 28-24 loss to the Bucs.

The offensive coordinator said he should have told Zach Wilson in no uncertain terms to hand the ball off to Braxton Berrios on a reverse on fourth-and-2. Wilson had the option to keep it and he did. The quarterback sneak was stuffed.

"It’s a hundred percent on me," LaFleur said Thursday. "Disappointed with myself for two reasons. I pride myself on communication and our unit on execution. I failed at both of those.

"The total intent was to get Braxton the ball. He was balling. I failed to get that relayed. Our quarterback did exactly what he was supposed to do at that moment. I failed at both. I have to live with that. I know I’m going to learn from that. I have learned from that."

Leading 24-20, a first down would have sealed the win for the Jets. Instead, Tom Brady got the ball back and led Tampa Bay on a 93-yard touchdown drive.

"I did not relay what we wanted to get done," LaFleur said. "That’s what’s disappointing. Like I told the players, I know we called the right play. I didn’t get the communication done so it doesn’t matter … It’s no one else’s fault but mine."

The Jets took a timeout just before running the play. LaFleur said they were still deciding whether to go for it or kick a field goal. Berrios seemed to get banged up on a previous play, but he stayed in the game.

LaFleur said when he knew Berrios was OK, he picked the play from his call sheet. It was for Berrios, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the game. But LaFleur didn’t directly tell Wilson to give him the ball.

"It didn’t get communicated the way it needed to get communicated," LaFLeur said. "I have to live with that and learn from that. It sucks."