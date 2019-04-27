FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan denied reports of a rift with new head coach Adam Gase, and wouldn’t address reports that he’s on the hot seat.

Maccagnan is in the process of leading the Jets through the NFL Draft. But one report said Maccagnan and Gase had some differences in their approach in free agency.

“Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together,” Maccagnan said late Friday night. “I’m sure like in any process, there’s times you may have different opinions. It’s just like in a scouting meeting, you may have different opinions on a player.

“But from my standpoint, I’ve had a very good working relationship with Adam. He has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the things I really like working with him.”

The reports of Maccagnan being on the hot seat were quite surprising considering the timing.

If his job was on shaky ground, it’s unlikely Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson would allow Maccagnan to run such an important draft.

The Jets had the No. 3 pick and needed to take a prospect who could be a foundation player. Maccagnan chose Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. They selected Florida outside linebacker Jachai Polite and USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga in the third round.

Maccagnan also oversaw what many considered a rather successful free-agency period.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets signed three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell, four-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and had an agreement with another Pro Bowl linebacker, Anthony Barr. But Barr reneged on the contract returned to Minnesota. Maccagnan also acquired Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele in a trade.

“I don’t think I’m really going to sit here and comment on my job,” Maccagnan said. “I’m focused on the draft. I feel very good about the situation we’re in. I feel very good about working with Adam going forward.”

Maccagnan also was heavily involved in the hiring of Gase. If Johnson was going to get rid of Maccagnan, it would have been at the end of last season when he fired head coach Todd Bowles.

“I must admit I’ve been so focused on the draft, I haven’t followed much of those reports from the media,” Maccagnan said. “I know just from my time working with Adam, I’ve really enjoyed working with him. I think we work very well together.”