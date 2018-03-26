ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jets made a bold move this month, moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the NFL Draft.

Before trading with the Colts and jumping three spots, the Jets asked the Browns about getting the No. 1 overall pick. But the compensation was just too much, so the Jets settled for No. 3.

Why not try to move to No. 2, where the Giants currently reside?

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said his team never spoke to the Giants about trying to get into the second spot.

“I think we kind of felt good about the third spot, we really did,” Maccagnan said Monday at the NFL owners’ meetings. “We felt good about the third spot in terms of compensation for it. We inquired, and you just do your due diligence when you try to go up higher. You spend a lot of time looking at previous draft compensations and movement and stuff like that.

“The idea of keeping our No. 1 [in 2019] was an important thing for us. The two [second-round picks given up] and the [second-rounder] next year, it’s a price. But we do feel good about having the [first-round pick in 2019].”

There have been few Giants-Jets trades involving draft picks, possibly because of the rivalry between the teams and their fans.

One would believe the Giants wouldn’t help the Jets move past them to potentially select a quarterback. If the Giants did agree to a deal, the compensation likely would be high.

Maccagnan said he is pleased about being in the third spot.

“We feel very good about what may potentially be there at ‘3’ for us,” he said. “With the players at all the positions we evaluated, we feel pretty good about it. We feel like it’s in a good spot and we feel a little bit we control our own destiny.”