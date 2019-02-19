The Jets declined the contract options of defensive tackle Mike Pennel, safety Terrence Brooks and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The moves will open roughly $5.46 million in additional cap room for free agency for the Jets. They should have around $100 million to spend.

The Jets had until Tuesday to pick up a $1 million option bonus on Pennel, which would have triggered the final two years of his contract. Tuesday also was the deadline for a $200,000 bonus for Brooks and Pierre-Louis’ $750,000.

All three will become free agents on March 13.

Pennel played in every game for the Jets the past two seasons, including 10 starts. Brooks appeared in 31 games over the past two years, with most of his action coming on special teams. Pierre-Louis played in nine games this season, and was a major contributor on special teams.