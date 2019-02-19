TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets decline options on Mike Pennel, Terrence Brooks, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Jets defensive lineman Mike Pennel watches from the

Jets defensive lineman Mike Pennel watches from the sidelines at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

The Jets declined the contract options of defensive tackle Mike Pennel, safety Terrence Brooks and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The moves will open roughly $5.46 million in additional cap room for free agency for the Jets. They should have around $100 million to spend.

The Jets had until Tuesday to pick up a $1 million option bonus on Pennel, which would have triggered the final two years of his contract. Tuesday also was the deadline for a $200,000 bonus for Brooks and Pierre-Louis’ $750,000.

All three will become free agents on March 13.

Pennel played in every game for the Jets the past two seasons, including 10 starts. Brooks appeared in 31 games over the past two years, with most of his action coming on special teams. Pierre-Louis played in nine games this season, and was a major contributor on special teams.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller looks to pass the Stony Brook has emerging stars in women's lacrosse
The Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland is defended by Rangers beat Hurricanes to end four-game road trip
At a news conference at George M. Steinbrenner Aaron Judge 'excited to get this thing going'
The Orioles' Manny Machado reacts after grounding out Lennon: Machado not worth the price for Yankees 
The Rangers' Neal Pionk is helped off Pionk says vision is 'all good' after stick to the eye
Michael Kay, left, and Don La Greca on Kay ahead of Francesa in January ratings