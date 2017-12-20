Mo Wilkerson at practice for the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ starting defensive end, Muhammad Wilkerson attended Wednesday’s practice after being suspended for last week’s Saints game for being late to a team meeting.

It’s not known if Wilkerson will play in Sunday’s home finale against the Chargers or the final game of the regular season at New England on Dec. 31.

Todd Bowles will speak to the media after Wednesday’s practice and Wilkerson also is expected to address reporters afterward.

The Jets have disciplined Wilkerson twice this season for being late to meetings. He was benched for the majority of the first quarter against the Chiefs for tardiness.

Wilkerson has been benched for a quarter the last three seasons due to lateness. But when he was late prior to a meeting last week, Bowles decided to take a tougher approach.