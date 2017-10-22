MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Just moments after the Jets’ most crushing loss of the season, defensive tackle Mo Wilkerson stood before his teammates in the post-game locker room and delivered a message.

“Every man, including myself, we all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what type of team, what time of player we want to be,” Wilkerson said of his heartfelt speech after a 31-28 loss to the Dolphins, in which the Jets blew a 28-14 second-half lead. “Do we want to finish guys when we’re up? Or are we going to be complacent and let games slip away like this?”

It was a powerful missive for a team that has now lost back-to-back games against divisional opponents. In both games, including a 24-17 loss to the Patriots last week, the Jets lost leads in the second half. The Dolphins won the game in the final minute, as Cody Parkey hit a 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds left after Josh McCown threw an interception deep in Jets’ territory.

“As a team overall, we have to execute better,” Wilkerson said. “We have to finish. Too many times, we’re up on teams, and we don’t finish — on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. So we just got to look at ourselves and figure out a way and find out a way how we can change that.”

Wilkerson played an important part in the Jets’ early success, as he intercepted a Jay Cutler pass to give the Jets first-and-goal from the Dolphins’ 1 late in the second quarter. Cutler’s pass was deflected near the line of scrimmage by rookie safety Jamal Adams. McCown scored on a one-yard keeper to give the Jets a 21-14 lead with 1:51 to play before the half.

“Jamal made a play tipping the ball. I was there to make a play on the ball,” Wilkerson said. “But at the end of the day we didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”

After McCown hit tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:41 left in the third quarter, the Jets gave up 17 unanswered points to fall to 3-4. The Jets also committed several costly penalties, especially down the stretch.

“We come in at halftime and talk about how penalties were hurting us in the first half and talked about finishing. We came out the second half and still committed penalties so we’ve got to work on that,” said Wilkerson, who has battled through toe and shoulder injuries and had one of his better games with four tackles, one quarterback hit, a pass defensed and the interception.

“Everything is mental, and everybody has got to do their job,” he said. “At the end of the day, everybody is paid to make plays. They made more plays than us. We’ve got to stop them, prevent them from getting points. It doesn’t matter where the ball is at. Sometimes the field position isn’t going to be in our favor, but at the end of the day, we have to do our job.”

Can the Jets bounce back after two straight AFC East losses? That’s completely up to the Jets, according to Wilkerson.

“Everybody’s got to do their job,” he said. “I can’t tell you what everybody else is feeling, but I’m pretty sure the message got across and they understood it.”