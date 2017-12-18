TODAY'S PAPER
Todd Bowles has meeting with Muhammad Wilkerson

The defensive end’s second offense for lateness could impact his future with the Jets.

The Jets will decide this week on the

The Jets will decide this week on the playing status of defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who was suspended for Sunday's loss at New Orleans for being late to a team meeting Friday. Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Todd Bowles said Monday that the Jets will have internal discussions about the playing status of defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, their highest-paid player.

Wilkerson was suspended for Sunday’s game at New Orleans because he was late to a team meeting. It’s the second time this season he was disciplined for the same offense. He sat for nearly the entire first quarter Dec. 3 against the Chiefs because of tardiness the day before.

After Wilkerson was late last Friday, Bowles had seen enough and decided to bench him. On Monday, Wilkerson attended meetings at the Jets’ training facility. The coach would not get into specifics of who also may have attended that meeting.

“Internal means internal,” Bowles said.

What does that mean?

“It’s not meant for you to mean,” Bowles said. “When we make a decision, we’ll let (the media) know.”

This latest issue, with the season nearing its end, could force the team to release Wilkerson next year. His 2018 salary of $16.75 million would be fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year in March. If Wilkerson were released before then, the Jets would save $11 million on the salary cap and would have $9 million in dead money.

Releasing Wilkerson now would serve no purpose from a salary-cap standpoint. If he reached the open market, a team could sign him for the postseason. The Jets would not be in favor of letting him go this month unless they can’t reach an agreement to make sure he attends meetings promptly.

“It’s an internal thing and we haven’t worked through everything,” Bowles said.

Williams in concussion protocol

The other starting defensive end, Leonard Williams, suffered a concussion Sunday. Bowles said he’s in the concussion protocol and improving. Williams was injured early in the third quarter and didn’t return. He had five tackles and an interception.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

