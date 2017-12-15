FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson will not travel to Sunday’s game against the Saints, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

Bowles would not give a reason why, saying it was “a coach’s decision.”

Wilkerson was benched for a majority of the first quarter against the Chiefs on Nov. 26 because he was late to a meeting the day before the game.

Wilkerson, the highest paid player on the team, has been disciplined several times in his career with the Jets for various offenses.

Bowles addressed the team regarding Wilkerson.