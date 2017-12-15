TODAY'S PAPER
Muhammad Wilkerson won’t travel for Jets at Saints

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson celebrates a tackle

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson celebrates a tackle against running back Tevin Coleman of the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson will not travel to Sunday’s game against the Saints, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

Bowles would not give a reason why, saying it was “a coach’s decision.”

Wilkerson was benched for a majority of the first quarter against the Chiefs on Nov. 26 because he was late to a meeting the day before the game.

Wilkerson, the highest paid player on the team, has been disciplined several times in his career with the Jets for various offenses.

Bowles addressed the team regarding Wilkerson.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

