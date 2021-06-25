The Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right tackle Morgan Moses, according to a source.

Moses, 30, started every game for the Washington Football Team over the past six seasons, a stretch of 96 straight starts. Washington released Moses last month in a salary cap move after he was given permission to seek a trade.

The Jets had Moses in for a visit and workout last month.

"Morgan is obviously a fantastic player, he’s got a lot of history in this league and has played at a very high level," Jets coach Robert Saleh said last month. "He is a very good football player, and we’re not going to shy away from adding good football players."

The Jets return incumbent starting right tackle George Fant, who agreed to a three-year, $27.3 million contract as a free agent in 2020 and started 14 games in his first season with the Jets. It appears Moses and Fant will now compete for the starting spot opposite left tackle Mekhi Becton during training camp. Becton, who the Jets took with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has been battling a foot injury and missed most of the team’s spring workouts, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next month.

Moses could have the inside track on the starting spot since he is committed to the Jets for just one season and has been a consistent starter. Fant’s 14 starts last season were a career high.

The Jets also traded up in the first round of this year’s draft to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, another big move by general manager Joe Douglas to help bolster the offensive line for rookie quarterback Zack Wilson. Vera-Tucker is projected to start on the left side with Becton.

With Bob Glauber