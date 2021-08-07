Morgan Moses already was familiar with the system the Jets would be running, but what sold him on signing with them was what he heard from Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

It all starts up front.

That’s what Douglas, a former offensive lineman, has been preaching since becoming Jets general manager in 2019. He’s been adamant about trying to build the best line he can on both sides of the ball.

Saleh, the first-time head coach of the Jets with a defensive pedigree, feels the same way. Saleh employs a system in which the defensive line tries to wreak havoc on quarterbacks.

When Moses, 30, the former longtime Washington offensive right tackle became available, the Jets pursued him aggressively and got him in large part because of their philosophy.

"It was just familiar," Moses said. "The first thing they talked about was offensive line and defensive line and that we got to win up front. When you have the mindset from the GM and it trickles down to the head coach, like, ‘Hey, the game is won in the trenches.’ That’s how you start the winning process."

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. That drought might not end this year, but they appear to be building something. The 6-6, 330-pound Moses was an important addition to give rookie quarterback Zach Wilson more protection.

The remarkably durable Moses has played and started 96 consecutive games. The Jets — who started eight different offensive line combinations last season, and nine the year before — have been looking for stability and continuity there. Moses exemplifies that.

"Availability is key," Moses said. "I’ve been able to play 90-something consecutive games and that’s just the will power of not wanting to leave my guys out there by themselves. If I can go out there and play better than the backup might be then I’m going to go out there and try."

Moses signed a one-year, $3.6-million deal and has slid right in with the starters. George Fant, who played that spot last year, has yet to practice. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Saleh said it would be a competition for the starting job between them. But Moses is the more proven and experienced right tackle. It would be surprising if he’s not the Week 1 starter. Fant could fill a valuable role as a reserve/swing tackle. He played both tackle positions last year.

"Morgan has been fantastic," Saleh said. "He’s exactly what we thought with regards to being a professional and taking the approach that he does, not only on the field, but off the field with his body and the way he prepares every day.

"The thing that you’ll hear us talk about, you can never have enough good O-lineman and D-lineman. The game still is won in the trenches and to be able to add somebody like him — however it works out with regards to that right tackle competition, that O-line room is much better because of his presence."

Moses trained with Fant the past two offseasons in Florida. He said it won’t be weird competing with him. It will only make the line better and stronger.

"When you bring awkwardness into it, it separates the room," Moses said. "The last thing I want to do as a professional is divide the room. Our play will reflect who will get the job and that’s up to the coaching staff. As players it’s just to push each other to the best of our abilities."

Barring injury, the Jets’ Week 1 starting offensive line is expected to be Moses, guard Greg Van Roten, center Connor McGovern, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and tackle Mekhi Becton.

In Moses and Becton, the Jets have two of the biggest bookend tackles in the league. Moses joked that the 6-7, 364-pound Becton is "blocking the sun from me."

The most important thing is that they block for Wilson and create holes for the running backs in the Jets’ new outside zone scheme. Washington ran it in Moses' first three years there under then-offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

Moses enjoyed his seven seasons with Washington, but he likes where he is now.

"It’s been a fresh breath of air," Moses said. "It’s exciting. It’s rejuvenating to be out here and see guys flying around and be part of something that’s going to be great."