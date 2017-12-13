FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne said his foot continues to give him trouble and it might have contributed to his struggles against the Broncos last week where he called his play embarrassing.

Claiborne gave up a touchdown to Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and several other plays in man coverage. The Jets’ coaches asked if Claiborne wanted to come out of the game and he declined.

“I could have not been limping the whole game, but no excuses,” Claiborne said. “They got him the ball in big time situations when they needed first downs and they went to him and they completed passes and I was the guy that was guarding [him]. My performance was an embarrassment to myself, to this ballclub, I know I’m way better than what I put out there last Sunday.”

Claiborne, who suffered the injury Oct. 29 against the Falcons, missed just one game, Nov. 2 against the Bills. He’s played through the injury and said he suffered a little setback during the Broncos game.

“Just a rest thing, I’ve beat it up for the last couple of weeks or so,” Claiborne said as to why he missed practice Wednesday. “It was more of letting it calm down a little bit and I’ll be back to practice [Thursday].”

Kerley returns

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley returned Wednesday from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing policy and was placed on the roster exception list.

The Jets have until 4 p.m. Monday to make a decision regarding Kerley.

“It’s early right now,” Todd Bowles said. “But we’ll make a decision pretty soon.”

Kerley said he doesn’t know how a supplement he took was tainted.

“No, I didn’t knowingly take it,” he said. “If I knew exactly what it was, I probably would have known the consequences behind it.”

Jet streams

RB Elijah McGurie (ankle) and Matt Forte (knee), S Rontez Miles, RG Brian Winters (abdomen and ankle) and CB Rashard Robinson (personal) missed practice . . . Bowles said moving RB Akeem Judd from the practice squad to the active roster was in case McGuire or Forte can’t play Sunday vs. the Saints.