Morris Claiborne to return Sunday for Jets

Morris Claiborne  speaks with the media at Jets

Morris Claiborne  speaks with the media at Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets will have starting cornerback Morris Claiborne back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Claiborne missed a Nov. 2 game against the Bills with a sore foot then re-injured the same foot chasing DeSean Jackson in the first half Nov. 12 against the Buccaneers. Claiborne lasted just 16 defensive snaps before asking to come out because he couldn’t plant off his foot.

But after a full week of practice, Claiborne is now ready to go.

“I feel a lot better,” Claiborne said after Friday’s practice. “I felt good at that time [against the Bucs] but I felt like I couldn’t preform at a high level. I felt like if I was out there, I’m going to give it everything I got. I don’t want to be the cause for any big plays or anything like that happening. I felt like me being out there at that time was me hurting the team.”

Jackson got ahead of Claiborne on a crossing route and made the first down. Claiborne limped off the field and didn’t return.

“I couldn’t really turn or plant off that foot and turn to go downhill,” Claiborne said. “It took me a while to turn and try to get to him and plant on one leg, and playing against DeSean Jackson that ain’t going to matchup well.”

The Jets missed Claiborne’s ability to take on the opposing team’s best receiver. Instead, the Jets relied on Buster Skrine and Darryl Roberts as the starters. It was met with mixed results, but with Claiborne returning, Skrine continues as the starter and Roberts moves to No. 3 corner. In passing situations, Skrine is the slot corner and Roberts can play outside corner with Claiborne.

Claiborne’s return makes things simpler for a Jets team trying to get healthy for the stretch run of their season.

“Anything can happen,” Todd Bowles said. “But he’s a lot better [tha] from the week before.”

Notes & Quotes: Bowles on the Chiefs signing former Jet Darrelle Revis: “He’s a true pro. I have a lot of respect for Revis. They signed him. They saw a lot of things they liked. We have all the respect in the world for him. He’s a legend here.” . . . When Bowles was asked if the Jets need to win out to reach the playoffs he said, “Excuse the language but it’s probably a no [expletive] statement. We try to win every game.” . . . The Jets brought back WR/KR Lucky Whitehead, signing him to the practice squad. . . . RB Matt Forte (knee), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) and G Brian Winters (abdomen) were listed as questionable on the injury report.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

