FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – When it comes to the number of veterans on the Jets’ roster, starting cornerback Morris Claiborne is one who wants to return for 2018.

Claiborne signed a one-year contract in the offseason worth $2.5 million with a $500,000 roster bonus. The six-year veteran has 37 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. The seven pass breakups are one shy of tying his career-high set in 2012 as a rookie with Dallas.

“I hope to be back here,” Claiborne told Newsday after Friday’s practice. “That’s my plan, that’s what I want to do. I like it here. I like the coaching staff, the trainers, I like everything about the Jets organization, since I’ve been here. It’s been nothing but love. I would rather go nowhere else, I would rather stay here.”

The Jets have some major decisions regarding several veterans, including defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, running back Matt Forte, running back Bilal Powell and quarterback Josh McCown.

One thing that’s certain is Claiborne is hopeful Todd Bowles is retained as head coach. Bowles is signed through the 2018 season.

“If it was up to me, my opinion on it, Todd would be the guy,” Claiborne said. “As far as I know, he will be the guy, so I like Todd and I like everything that he stands for. I love his defensive scheme and the way he goes by the head coaching job and I love everything about it.”