FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson didn’t want to talk Wednesday about his first-quarter benching in last week’s victory over the Chiefs, referring all questions to Sunday’s opponent, the Broncos.

In a testy exchange with reporters, Wilkerson kept saying he only wanted to talk about the Broncos. He did answer a question about teammate Leonard Williams.

Darron Lee, the starting linebacker who was suspended for the Chiefs game because he was late to Saturday’s walk-through, told Newsday he overslept.

“It’s just a regular week, man, that’s all it is,” Lee said. “I was there for my teammates that day, it was all about the Jets that day, it wasn’t about me. We got that win, that’s all that matters, I’m past it and I’m playing Sunday, that’s it.”