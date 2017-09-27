FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson said he’s been dealing with a Grade I AC joint sprain in his left shoulder for a few weeks and it’s not the first time he’s been nicked up in the shoulder area.
Wilkerson suffered the same injury to the right shoulder in his rookie season.
“I just do rehab and treatment every day and hopefully it gets better each and every day,” said Wilkerson, who didn’t practice on Wednesday. “It’s football, that’s what comes with this business. You just got to take care of it each and every day. Hopefully it feels good come Sunday.”
It appears Wilkerson will play on Sunday against the Jaguars.
Wilkerson isn’t the only Jets starter dealing with an injury. Starting running back Matt Forte missed Wednesday’s practice with turf toe to his left big toe.
Forte’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.
“I have no idea, have to wait to see how it feels,” Forte said. “If I’m able to practice then I’ll go from there.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.